US men's soccer to open 2025 schedule with friendly against Venezuela
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. men's national team will open its 2025 schedule with a friendly against Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The game, announced Monday, is not on a FIFA international fixture date, so the teams will be without most Europe-based regulars.
The American team under new coach Mauricio Pochettino will hold a training camp before the match, relying heavily on players from Major League Soccer.
More soccer news
U.S. Soccer Schedule
US men's soccer to open 2025 schedule with friendly against Venezuela
Croatia, Denmark qualify for Nations League quarterfinals with draws3m read
Kane believes 2026 World Cup won't be his England swansong1m read
Messi's Argentina could reach the verge of World Cup spot by beating visitor Peru2m read