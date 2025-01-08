US women's team coach Emma Hayes invites 24 players to 'Futures Camp'

Coach Emma Hayes has invited 24 players into a Futures Camp to run concurrently with the U.S. team's annual January training camp.

Ten college players and 14 professional players are on the roster, including 13 from the National Women’s Soccer League and one from the USL Super League. Seventeen players have represented the U.S. youth national teams in World Cups.

The futures roster announced Wednesday comes a day after Hayes revealed the senior players invited to training camp in Carson, California, starting next week.

Hayes is evaluating talent with an eye toward the 2027 World Cup in Brazil and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

“None of us know what the roster is going to look like in 2027 so I’m desperate to make sure that we’ve got more players that are in a better position that can help us compete for the highest level,” Hayes said in a conference call with reporters.

Among those named to the roster is Gisele Thompson, a defender for Angel City and the younger sister of Alyssa Thompson, who was invited to the senior camp.

Two futures players were on North Carolina's latest NCAA championship team: Maddie Dahlien and Kate Faasse. Dahlien was signed on Wednesday by the NWSL's Seattle Reign and Faasse won the MAC Hermann Trophy for best college player.

North Carolina's Olivia Thomas celebrates with Maddie Dahlien, left, Aria Nagai (19), and North Carolina's Aven Alvarez, right, after scoring a goal against Wake Forest in NCAA Women's College Cup soccer final in Cary, N.C., Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

Futures roster by position and college or professional affiliation:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Brown (Georgia), Mia Justus (Utah Royals), Neeku Purcell (Brooklyn FC)

Defenders: Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State), Savy King (Bay FC), Emily Mason (Rutgers), Makenna Morris (Washington Spirit), Lilly Reale (Gotham FC), Gisele Thompson (Angel City)

Midfielders: Taylor Huff (Florida State), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage), Ainsley McCammon (Seattle Reign), Yuna McCormack (Florida State), Lexi Missimo (Texas)

Forwards: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current), Maddie Dahlien (North Carolina), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State), Kate Faasse (North Carolina), Jameese Joseph (Chicago Stars), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash), Pietra Tordin (Princeton), Reilyn Turner (Portland Thorns).