SportsSoccer

USWNT stays at No. 1 in the year-end FIFA rankings

From left; United States' Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn,...

From left; United States' Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Smith listen to the national anthem ahead of a women's Group B soccer match between Australia and the United States, at the Marseille Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Marseille, France. Credit: AP/Daniel Cole

By The Associated Press

The United States women's national team ended the year as No. 1 in the FIFA rankings.

Emma Hayes' team won gold at the Paris Olympics to mark its turnaround in form after its reign as world champion ended last year and Spain established itself as the dominant force in women's soccer.

The U.S.'s triumph in France — beating Brazil 1-0 in the final — saw it climb four places to top the FIFA rankings in August. And it maintained top spot in the final rankings of the year, which were released Friday.

World champion Spain was top at the start of the year, but dropped to third after losing the bronze medal match at the Olympics. It is up to second in the latest rankings.

European champion England is down to fourth from second. Olympic bronze medal winner Germany is third.

The U.S. has dominated women's soccer, winning four World Cups and five Olympic golds.

But was eliminated in the round of 16 from last year's World Cup when knocked out by Sweden.

Hayes, who won 15 major trophies with Chelsea, including seven Women's Super League titles, took over as U.S. coach in May and quickly delivered a tournament triumph at the Paris Games.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More soccer news

England and new coach Tuchel land in 2026 World Cup qualifying group with Serbia and Albania2m read
Draw list for European qualifying groups for the 2026 World Cup
USWNT stays at No. 1 in the year-end FIFA rankings
Harry Kane set to return for Bayern Munich next week after injury1m read
Injured Mbappé to travel with Real Madrid to Qatar with hopes of playing Intercontinental Cup final

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME