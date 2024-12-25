SportsSoccer

Struggling Valencia hires West Brom manager Carlos Corberan as its new head coach

Olympiacos' head coach Carlos Corberan reacts during the Europe League...

Olympiacos' head coach Carlos Corberan reacts during the Europe League soccer match between Nantes and Olympiacos at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, western France, Sept. 8, 2022. Credit: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

By The Associated Press

VALENCIA, Spain — Relegation-threatened Valencia has hired West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan as its new head coach through June 2027.

Valencia fired Rubén Baraja on Monday after another setback in La Liga left the Spanish club stuck in the relegation zone and sparked renewed protests against Singaporean owner Peter Lim.

“Carlos Corberan has been appointed as coach of Valencia CF, signing a contract through to 2027," a statement on Valencia’s website said early Wednesday. “A buy-out option in his contract with West Bromwich Albion was taken up to allow him to leave.”

No official figure was given but the compensation for the former Valencia youth player was reported to be in the region of $3 million.

The Spaniard, who also briefly coached Greek side Olympiakos, led West Brom to its current seventh place in England's second-tier Championship.

West Brom earlier said in a statement that the 41-year-old Corberan “is set to return to his homeland with the club’s gratitude and best wishes following a two-year tenure at The Hawthorns.”

Chris Brunt, Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill “will oversee first-team duties until further notice.”

Valencia’s next Spanish league match will be against Real Madrid at home on Jan. 3 in a game postponed from October because of the deadly floods that hit Valencia.

Valencia is winless in its last four matches.

Corberan said on X that "the decision to leave (West Brom) has been the hardest of my life."

