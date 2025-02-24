Leicester makes change to coaching set-up but under-pressure Van Nistelrooy keeps his job

LEICESTER, England — Leicester made a change to its coaching set-up on Monday following a run of dreadful results in the Premier League, but manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in his post.

Instead, it was two of Van Nistelrooy’s assistants — Ben Dawson and Danny Alcock — who have departed in the wake of a 4-0 home loss to Brentford that left Leicester in next-to-last place and five points off safety.

It was a sixth straight home defeat without scoring, a record in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy took charge in November and has had 13 games in the Premier League, winning just two of them and losing 10 to leave his position under threat. This is just his second senior role in management, after a spell with PSV Eindhoven in his native Netherlands. He also had a brief stint this season as interim manager at Manchester United, where he spent five years as a player.

Dawson and Alcock were first-team coaches who joined Leicester at the start of the season and served first under Steve Cooper, who was fired in November and replaced by Van Nistelrooy.

“We place on record our thanks to Ben and Danny for their contribution and service and wish them both well in the next steps of their respective careers,” Leicester said.