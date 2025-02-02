Police arrest 8 Udinese fans for attacking train carrying rival supporters

UDINE, Italy — Police have arrested eight Udinese supporters after they were part of a large group that attacked a train carrying rival fans.

Around 1,200 Venezia supporters were travelling back after watching their team lose 3-2 at Udinese when their train was targeted at Basiliano station, about 14 kilometers (nine miles) outside Udine, by a group of around 50 people.

They threw stones, flares and other objects at the train and prevented it from continuing before a mass brawl erupted as some Venezia fans disembarked.

Six Venezia fans were injured and two had to be taken to hospital. Three police officers were also injured.

The eight arrested were: five Austrians, a Bosnian citizen living in Austria as well as an Albanian and an Italian living in Italy.

Investigations were ongoing to identify others involved.