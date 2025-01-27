SportsSoccer

Venezia and Verona draw Serie A relegation battle as last-placed Monza loses again

Venezia's Alessio Zerbin, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal...

Venezia's Alessio Zerbin, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Hellas Verona in Venice, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 20245. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

By The Associated Press

VERONA, Italy — Venezia and Verona were still looking for their first win of the year after the relegation- threatened clubs drew 1-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Venezia wing Alessio Zerbin scored in his first start since joining last year on loan from Napoli. Zerbin's initial shot in the 28th minute was blocked but he swept home the rebound.

Cameroon international Jackson Tchatchoua equalized for the visitor with 14 minutes remaining when he tapped in from close range to finish off a quick counterattack down the right.

Verona was fourth from bottom, while Venezia remained second to last, three points ahead of Monza, which missed a chance to move off the bottom by losing at Genoa 2-0.

It could have been worse for visiting Monza but for inspired goalkeeping by Stefano Turati, who notably saved a first half penalty from Andrea Pinamonti.

But Monza was vulnerable in the air and Turati could not prevent Genoa from making its superiority count in the second half.

Koni De Winter stole in at the back post to head home an in-swinging cross in the 61st, and then Mexican Johan Vásquez glanced home another cross from the right with six minutes left.

Venezia's Alessio Zerbin, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal...

Venezia's Alessio Zerbin, front, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Venezia and Hellas Verona in Venice, Italy, Monday, Jan. 27, 20245. Credit: AP/Paola Garbuio

Genoa moved into 11th place.

More soccer news

Duran volley gives Celta Vigo 1-1 draw at Alaves
Venezia and Verona draw Serie A relegation battle as last-placed Monza loses again
Man City signs a third defender in January as McFarlane joins from sister club New York City FC1m read
Morocco to start Africa Cup of Nations as host in a group with Mali, Zambia and Comoros1m read
Which teams are in danger heading into a pivotal week in the revamped Champions League?2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME