AC Milan back to winning ways with slender victory over struggling Verona

VERONA, Italy — Tijjani Reijnders got the only goal and Milan got a much-needed three points in a 1-0 win away at lowly Verona in Serie A on Friday.

The Dutch striker finished superbly after a Youssouf Fofana pass opened the Verona defense early in the second half.

The win was Milan’s eighth consecutive league win against Verona and got it back to winning ways after losing to Atalanta and drawing with Genova.

It should ease some pressure on under-fire coach Paulo Fonseca. His side was up to seventh place in Serie A.

Verona sat a point above the relegation zone.