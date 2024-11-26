SportsSoccer

Tottenham goalkeeper played an hour against Man City with a fractured ankle. He kept a clean sheet

Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario misses the third goal during the Nations League soccer match between Italy and France, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario says he played for an hour against Manchester City with a fractured right ankle that has since required surgery.

Vicario pulled off a series of saves and managed to keep a clean sheet in Tottenham’s stunning 4-0 win at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, despite needing treatment on his ankle during the first half. He played the full game.

“Sometimes football gives you its highs, and sometimes it challenges you in ways you don’t expect,” the Italy international wrote on Instagram late Monday. “I played 60 minutes at the Etihad with a broken bone in my ankle, giving absolutely everything I had for the team. Unfortunately there was no way around this one. I needed surgery.”

Tottenham confirmed the 28-year-old Vicario had an operation on Monday.

Fraser Forster, 36, is likely to come into the team as cover.

“The operation went well, and from tomorrow I’ll be working hard to come back stronger, fitter, and ready to give my all for you again,” Vicario wrote.

Vicario's injury revived memories of the late Man City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann continuing to play to the end of the FA Cup final in 1956 after breaking his neck in the 73rd minute.

City won that game 3-1 against Birmingham.

