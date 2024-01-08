SportsSoccer

Villarreal loses to 3rd-division club Unionistas on penalties in Copa game hit by power outage

By The Associated Press

MADRID — Villarreal was eliminated on penalties by third-division club Unionistas on Monday in a Copa del Rey match which had been hit the day before by a power outage.

The third-round match was suspended before the start of extra time on Sunday. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation and neither side scored again in extra time on Monday. Unionistas won 7-6 in the shootout to reach the round of 16.

The only other topflight club to lose to a lower-division club in this round was Las Palmas, which lost 2-0 to second-division team Tenerife on Sunday.

Real Betis lost 1-0 to Alaves in a match between first-division clubs on Saturday.

Defending champion Real Madrid advanced past fourth-division team Arandina 3-1 on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid beat third-tier team Lugo 3-1. Barcelona edged fourth-division side Barbastro 3-2 on Sunday.

Madrid, Atletico, Barcelona and Osasuna made their Copa debuts in this round, which was still played in single elimination games.

