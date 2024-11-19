SportsSoccer

German soccer club Werder Bremen stops posting on X citing rise of hate speech

Werder's Jens Stage, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal...

Werder's Jens Stage, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Holstein Kiel in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. Credit: AP/Carmen Jaspersen

By The Associated Press

BREMEN, Germany — German soccer club Werder Bremen is the second Bundesliga team to stop posting on X, citing a rise in hate speech since Elon Musk bought the social media platform.

Werder announced the decision after a club meeting late Monday, following St. Pauli’s decision last week also to post instead on the Bluesky platform.

Werder had more than a half-million followers for its German-language channel on X, which was named Twitter when the club joined in May 2008.

“Under the guise of freedom of expression, hate speech, hatred towards minorities, right-wing extremist posts and conspiracy theories have been allowed to spread on X at an incredible pace,” the club said in a post in English.

The “recent radicalization” of X meant “a line has been crossed,” Werder said.

Musk was cited in a news release in German on Werder’s website that claimed he used the platform as a political weapon.

Werder is eighth in the 18-team Bundesliga and won the last of its four titles in 2004.

President-elect Donald Trump looks on with Elon Musk, right, at...

President-elect Donald Trump looks on with Elon Musk, right, at a UFC 309 mixed martial arts flyweight title bout, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in New York. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

More soccer news

England and Man City forward Lauren Hemp to miss US friendly after knee surgery
Bayern midfielder Palhinha faces weeks out after injury while with Portugal
German soccer club Werder Bremen stops posting on X citing rise of hate speech
Pulisic scores twice, US beats Jamaica 4-2 for 5-2 aggregate win in CONCACAF Nations League QF2m read
U.S. Soccer Schedule

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME