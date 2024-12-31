West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen to miss time with fractured left foot

SportsSoccer

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen falls on the ground during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Credit: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

By The Associated Press

LONDON — West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen will be sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left foot, the club said on Tuesday.

Bowen suffered the injury during Sunday’s 5-0 loss to Premier League leader Liverpool and was substituted in the second half.

“The injury to his left foot, picked up in the first half at London Stadium, will sideline the Hammers captain heading into the New Year,” West Ham said in a statement.

Bowen has been a key player for the Irons this season, scoring six goals in all competitions.

He revealed he had sustained the injury during the first half, but tried to play on.

“As always I tried to fight on and continue playing until I physically couldn’t,” Bowen wrote on Instagram.

“Injuries happen in football, but I’m already looking forward to getting back out there as soon as possible. See you all soon.”

