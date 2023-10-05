West Ham keeps up perfect Europa League record, newcomer Brighton picks up first point

Goals from Lucas Paquetá and Nayef Aguerd helped West Ham make it two wins from two games in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory at Freiburg on Thursday.

Unmarked in the area, Aguerd headed the winner from a James Ward-Prowse corner in the 66th minute, the ball bouncing in off the underside of the crossbar.

West Ham, winners of the Europa Conference League last season, had taken the lead in the eighth minute with Paquetá rising high to head in a cross from Jarrod Bowen.

Rolland Sallai then equalized for Freiburg after pouncing on a rebound four minutes into the second half.

West Ham tops Group A on six points. Freiburg remains on three with Serbia’s TSC Bačka Topola and Olympiacos both on one after drawing 2-2.

West Ham fans were banned from the game as punishment by UEFA for incidents at the Europa Conference League final in Prague.

In Group B, João Pedro converted a penalty two minutes from time to earn the first point in European competition for Brighton as it held Marseille to a 2-2 draw in France.

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta celebrates scoring with teammates during the Europa League soccer match between SC Freiburg and West Ham United at Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany, Thursday Oct. 5, 2023. Credit: AP/Philipp von Ditfurth

The Seagulls trailed 2-0 at half time after goals from defender Chancel Mbemba and midfielder Jordan Veretout before Pascal Gross pulled one back.

New Marseille coach Gennaro Gattuso remains winless after two games.

Brighton is playing in Europe for the first time in the club’s 122-year history after finishing a club-best sixth in the Premier League last season.

AEK leads the group with four points after Domagoj Vida salvaged a 1-1 draw against Ajax in Athens. Marseille and Ajax are both on two points.

Freiburg's Matthias Ginter, top, and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen battle for the ball during the Europa League soccer match between SC Freiburg and West Ham United at Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany, Thursday Oct. 5, 2023. Credit: AP/Philipp von Ditfurth

In Group C, Isco headed the winner as Real Betis rallied to beat Sparta Prague 2-1. All four teams have three points after Aris Limassol overcame Rangers 2-1.

In Group D, first-half goals by Giorgio Scalvini and Matteo Ruggeri earned Atalanta a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon.

Viktor Gyökeres pulled one back for Sporting with a penalty. Atalanta tops the group after two straight wins.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

In the third-tier competition, KÍ Klaksvík picked up the club's first point in Europe after holding Lille 0-0.

KÍ is the first team from the Faroe Islands to make the group stage of a European competition.

Another newcomer, Breidablik of Iceland, lost 1-0 at home to Zorya Luhansk.