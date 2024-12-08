SportsSoccer

West Ham striker Michail Antonio undergoes surgery on 'lower limb fracture' after road incident

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, and Newcastle United's Joelinton,...

West Ham United's Michail Antonio, right, and Newcastle United's Joelinton, left, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and West Ham United in Newcastle, England, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Credit: AP/Richard Sellers

By The Associated Press

LONDON — West Ham striker Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on what the club described Sunday as a “lower limb fracture” after the Jamaica international was involved in a road traffic incident.

The incident happened outside London on Saturday, after which the 34-year-old Antonio was hospitalized and kept under close supervision.

“Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days,” West Ham said in a statement.

“Everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.”

Unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari were shared on social media on Saturday. It was not known if it was the car involved in the accident.

Antonio signed for West Ham in 2015 and has made more than 300 appearances.

More soccer news

Cataldi promises hospitalized teammate Bove a goal and delivers as Fiorentina wins 8th straight1m read
Chelsea defender Cucurella changes cleats in disgust after slipping twice to concede goals
Set-piece specialist Arsenal scores again from a corner
Arsenal scores from corner again but held 1-1 by Fulham to drop points in Premier League title chase1m read
West Ham striker Michail Antonio undergoes surgery on 'lower limb fracture' after road incident

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME