White's goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Timbers
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brian White scored in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday night.
White broke a scoreless tie when he took a pass from Julian Gressel and scored in the 74th minute.
The Whitecaps' Simon Belcher was held without a goal. He was trying to become the fifth player in league history to score in each of his first four matches.
Vancouver (2-2-3) had a 13-2 advantage in shots and a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal.
Yohei Takaoka earned the clean sheet for the Whitecaps without making a save. Aljaz Ivacic had eight saves for the Timbers (1-4-2).
The Timbers still sport a 7-6-2 record at Vancouver, the most wins they have at an away venue.
Portland returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Vancouver travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.
