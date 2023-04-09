White's goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Timbers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brian White scored in the second half and the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Portland Timbers 1-0 on Saturday night.

White broke a scoreless tie when he took a pass from Julian Gressel and scored in the 74th minute.

The Whitecaps' Simon Belcher was held without a goal. He was trying to become the fifth player in league history to score in each of his first four matches.

Vancouver (2-2-3) had a 13-2 advantage in shots and a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Yohei Takaoka earned the clean sheet for the Whitecaps without making a save. Aljaz Ivacic had eight saves for the Timbers (1-4-2).

The Timbers still sport a 7-6-2 record at Vancouver, the most wins they have at an away venue.

Portland returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. Vancouver travels to play Austin FC on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps' Cristian Dajome, right, works against Portland Timbers' Justin Rasmussen for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Credit: AP/Rich Lam

