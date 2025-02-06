SportsSoccer

Willian returns for third spell at Fulham in Premier League

Fulham's Willian reacts during the EFL Cup first leg semifinal...

Fulham's Willian reacts during the EFL Cup first leg semifinal soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Brazilian winger Willian is back at Fulham for a third spell with the Premier League team.

Fulham announced the short-term signing of the 36-year-old Willian on Thursday. He was a free agent after leaving Greek team Olympiakos at the end of December.

Willian played for Fulham for the first time in the 2022-23 season, after previous spells in the Premier League at Chelsea and Arsenal.

After his one-season contract expired at Fulham, he signed again for another year and played the 2023-24 campaign.

This latest move is subject to international clearance and until the end of the season.

“It’s a great opportunity again to play for this club, and I’m fully motivated to get on the pitch and do things well for this club," Willian said.

“I’m completely happy, my family’s happy. We are happy to be back."

Fulham is in ninth place in the Premier League.

Fulham manager Marco Silva recently lost winger Harry Wilson to a long-term injury.

