Wilson-Esbrand scores and Reims edges Lorient 1-0 to go 4th in French league

REIMS, France — Substitute Josh Wilson-Esbrand struck late as Reims edged Lorient 1-0 to move into fourth place in the French league on Saturday, only a point outside the top three spots.

On loan from Manchester City, Wilson-Esbrand opened his scoring account in the league by curling into the far corner in the 84th minute.

Reims dominated the first half but Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo saved a downward header from Teddy Teuma in the 13th and a deflected shot from Mohamed Daramy in the 29th.

The hosts continued to push for a winner in the second half. Teuma’s tame effort in the 70th didn’t trouble Mvogo while Junya Ito missed the target with a lob in the 72nd.

Apparently frustrated by some calls and Lorient’s time-wasting, Reims coach Will Still was sent off in the 81st after receiving a second yellow card for dissent.

Lorient stayed 12th, two points above the relegation playoff spot.

Lens played Nantes later in Saturday's other league game.

On Friday, Nice beat Clermont 1-0 to take the provisional lead of the standings.