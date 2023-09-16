Wilson penalty gets Newcastle back to winning ways with 1-0 victory against Brentford

NEWCASTLE, England — Fresh from signing a new contract, Callum Wilson struck from the penalty spot as Newcastle beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wilson has just signed a one-year extension to keep him at the club until 2025. And he quickly began to repay the faith Newcastle showed in him with the winner against Brentford at St. James' Park.

It was the Magpies' first win since the opening game of the season and ended a three-match losing run.

Wilson converted a 64th-minute penalty and Eddie Howe's team moved up to 11th in the standings.

Newcastle had not won since routing Aston Villa 5-1 on Aug. 12 and had since slipped to defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton.

The win should help boost confidence ahead of the team's Champions League opener against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Newcastle was awarded a penalty after Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken's clumsy challenge on Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier, top, heads the ball clear during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Brentford at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Owen Humphreys

Wilson, who was made to wait before taking the spot kick, blasted high to Flekken’s left to open the scoring.

He thought he had been handed another penalty later when Harvey Barnes’ header hit Bryan Mbeumo’s arm. But referee Craig Pawson overturned the decision when asked to review the incident.