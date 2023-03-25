Winning debut for De la Fuente as Spain beats Norway 3-0

MALAGA, Spain — Spain got off to a winning start under new coach Luis de la Fuente by beating Norway 3-0 to open its qualifying campaign for the 2024 European Championship on Saturday.

Dani Olmo scored in the first half and debutant Joselu came off the bench late to add two quick goals to give Spain victory over a Norway squad that was without star forward Erling Haaland because of a groin injury.

It was Spain's 23rd straight win in a European qualifier at home.

Norway, trying to make it to a major tournament for the first time since Euro 2000, remains with only one win in nine matches against Spain.

La Roja arrived with a squad overhauled by coach De la Fuente after he was promoted from Spain’s under-21 team to replace Luis Enrique in December following the team’s elimination against Morocco in the round of 16 of the World Cup.

De la Fuente made it a priority to solve the scoring problems of a squad that managed only one win in Qatar after dominating possession in most games but failing to create many significant scoring opportunities.

Spain again struggled against Norway, though, and was unable to capitalize on its chances during most of the match as the visitors played solidly from the start.

Spain's Dani Olmo, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2024 group A qualifying soccer match between Spain and Norway at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, Spain, Saturday, March 25, 2023. Credit: AP/Manu Fernandez

Olmo put Spain ahead in the 13th minute by redirecting Alejandro Balde's low cross. Joselu, who replaced starting striker Álvaro Morata in the 81st to make his debut with the national team, sealed the victory with a header in the 84th and a close-range shot in the 85th.

One of Norway's best opportunities to equalize went to Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth. His volley from inside the area went just wide in the 80th.

Spain has won four of its last five games against Norway. The sides are paired together in Euro qualifying for the second tournament in a row.

Spain’s next match is on Tuesday at Scotland. Norway will be at Georgia. Group A also includes Cyprus. The top two teams in each group advance.