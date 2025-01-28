SportsSoccer

Barcelona sticks with Szczesny in goal for Champions League match against Atalanta

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde collides with Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny during...

Barcelona's Alejandro Balde collides with Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. Credit: AP/Armando Franca

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — Hansi Flick is keeping Wojciech Szczesny in goal for the final match of the league phase of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Iñaki Peña had been Barcelona's starter since Marc-André ter Stegen sustained a serious knee injury last year, but Szczesny — who was added to the squad after Ter Stegen's injury — played last week in the come-from-behind win over Benfica in the Champions League and in last weekend's rout of Valencia in the Spanish league.

“My job is to make decisions,” Flick said Tuesday ahead of the home match against Atalanta. "They are two great 'keepers and with my team we have opted for Szczesny, and that’s it. Iñaki has done a great job, but have gone for Tek (Szczesny). I try to do the best for the team, and that’s what I have done.”

Szczesny had only played three other matches this season, one in the Copa del Rey and two in the Spanish Super Cup won by Barcelona in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona, in second place in the 36-team standings, has already clinched a spot in the round of 16.

