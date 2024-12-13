SportsSoccer

Freiburg survives late onslaught to beat Wolfsburg in Bundesliga thriller

Wolfsburg's Mattias Svanberg center, scores a goal with an overhead...

Wolfsburg's Mattias Svanberg center, scores a goal with an overhead kick during the Bundesliga soccer between match between SC Freiburg and VfL Wolfsburg at Europa-Park Stadium in Freiburg, Germany, Friday Dec. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Tom Weller

By The Associated Press

FREIBURG, Germany — Freiburg survived a late comeback to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 and move into fifth place in the Bundesliga on Friday.

The sides started the day equal on points and Wolfsburg had won its last five games in the league and cup.

But Lukas Kübler scored an opportunist opener three minutes before the break and added a second with his head six minutes into the second half to put Freiburg in the driving seat. Michael Gregoritsch added the third in the 62nd.

Jonas Wind came off the bench to score his third goal in two games and Mattias Svanberg cut the deficit seven minutes from time as Wolfsburg desperately looked for a way into the game.

But it was too late, and Freiburg moved above Wolfsburg to fifth place on the table and equal on points with Leipzig, which has a game in hand.

The match was an important one for two teams vying for a Champions League place next year. Although Bayern Munich have a six-point advantage over second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, only eight points separate the next nine clubs.

