Forest wins at Wolves and closes gap on Premier League leader Liverpool

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Monday Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

By The Associated Press

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Nottingham Forest beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 away from home on Monday and moved within six points of Premier League leader Liverpool.

First-half goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood and an injury-time third from Taiwo Awoniyi took Nuno Espírito Santo’s men to 40 points, equal with Arsenal, which is above them on goal difference. It was Forest's sixth league victory in a row.

The game took place on the 50th anniversary of Brian Clough’s appointment at the City Ground and the old maestro would have been thrilled to see his team get off to the perfect start with a goal after six minutes.

Former Wolves midfielder Gibbs-White combined on the counterattack with Anthony Elanga before stroking the ball into the bottom corner from 14 meters.

Both sides looked to play football and Wolves came into the game. However, Norwegian striker Jørgen Strand Larsen rued missing a couple of clear chances and he was punished two minutes before halftime when Chris Wood doubled the visitor’s lead.

The big New Zealander put away Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cut back to grab his 12th goal of the season and his eighth in 13 league appearances against Wolves.

Forest dominated the second half and Wood's late replacement Awoniyi made it 3-0 in stoppage time.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson shoots during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Monday Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Mike Egerton

The result sets up a mouth-watering fixture between first and third next week, when Forest hosts Liverpool on Jan. 14.

The defeat was the first for recently appointed Wolves coach Vitor Pereira and left it fourth from bottom.

