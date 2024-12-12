SportsSoccer

Barcelona grabs last quarterfinal spot in Women's Champions League with 3-0 win in Stockholm

Hammarby's Smilla Vallotto, left, and Barcelona's Ewa Pajor during the...

Hammarby's Smilla Vallotto, left, and Barcelona's Ewa Pajor during the Champions League group D women's soccer match between Hammarby IF and FC Barcelona at Stockholm Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Jonas Ekströmer

By The Associated Press

STOCKHOLM — Two-time defending champion Barcelona clinched the last quarterfinal spot in the Women’s Champions League by beating Hammarby 3-0 in Stockholm on Thursday.

Ewa Pajor fired Barcelona ahead with two first-half goals from close range and Aitana Bonmatí finished it off 10 minutes before the final whistle.

Following a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the opening group stage game, Barcelona scored 23 goals in the following four games and conceded one.

Man City defeated St. Pölten 2-0 to keep a perfect record and lead Group D with 15 points. Barcelona is three points behind and will host City next Wednesday in the final group game.

In Group C, Alessia Russo scored twice and Arsenal beat last-place Vålerenga 3-1 to keep pressure on group leader Bayern Munich.

Arsenal produced another dominant display under interim coach Renée Slegers.

Frida Maanum also scored for Arsenal and set up Russo's opener.

Barcelona's Ewa Pajor, left, celebrates scoring during the Champions League...

Barcelona's Ewa Pajor, left, celebrates scoring during the Champions League group D women's soccer match between Hammarby IF and FC Barcelona at Stockholm Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday Dec. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Jonas Ekströmer

Vålerenga, which retained its domestic league title and just claimed the Norwegian Cup to complete a double, got a consolation goal from substitute Tilde Lindwall.

Bayern routed Juventus 4-0 to lead the group with 13 points, one ahead of Arsenal. The two will clash over the top spot in London next week.

More soccer news

Man United coach Amorim says argument between Hojlund and Diallo a 'very good sign'
Barcelona grabs last quarterfinal spot in Women's Champions League with 3-0 win in Stockholm
Hojlund scores twice for Man United to beat Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in Europa League, Tottenham held 1-12m read
2034 World Cup visitors will live in 'a bubble' and not see real life, Saudi rights activist says2m read
Italy on path to end long World Cup absence when FIFA draws 12 European qualifying groups for 20262m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME