Arsenal, Man City and Bayern advance to Women's Champions League quarterfinals

Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all advanced to the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals with with two games to spare on Thursday.

Late substitute Lina Hurtig scored the winner in Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Juventus in London.

Khadija Shaw scored twice for City in a 2-1 win at Swedish club Hammarby. City stayed perfect in Group D with four victories and reached the last eight for the first time since 2021.

Bayern Munich was held 1-1 at Vålerenga in Norway and still earned a quarterfinal berth after Juventus' loss.

Arsenal, Bayern and City join Chelsea, Lyon and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona routed Austrian champion St. Pölten 4-1. The Catalan club trails City by three points in their group and is in a strong position to advance.

Bayern tops Group C with 10 points, Arsenal has nine followed by Juventus (3) and Vålerenga (1).

Hammarby's Julie Blakstad and Manchester's Aoba Fujino, front, in action during the women's Champions League soccer match between Hammarby IF and Manchester City at Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Claudio Bresciani

Back to winning

Man City responded to its first loss of the season, 2-0 at Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

Still without injured star Vivianne Miedema, Shaw took charge, proving her scoring instincts after half an hour.

The forward scored from inside the penalty area with a deflected shot that flew over goalkeeper Anna Tamminen to frustrate more than 20,000 noisy fans at the Stockholm Arena in the Swedish capital.

Ellen Wangerheim equalized soon after the interval from close range to rejuvenate the crowd but Shaw struck again to restore the lead just minutes later.

Manchester City's Gracie Prior, left, and Hammarby's Smilla Vallotto in action during the women's Champions League soccer match between Hammarby IF and Manchester City at Tele2 Arena, Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday Nov. 21, 2024. Credit: AP/Claudio Bresciani

This time, she delivered a powerful right-footed finish from the edge of the area.

Bayern and Harder contained

Bayern dominated possession but could not translate it into goals until the 75th minute. It had to rely on substitute Jovana Damnjanović, who gave the visitors a late lead after connecting on a pass from Giulia Gwinn.

The Norwegians, who have retained their domestic title, equalized in the 88th on Elise Thorsnes' header following a corner.

Pernille Harder, who found the back of the net five times for Bayern in the previous three games, could not do it again on Thursday and was substituted.

Hurtig's night

Hurtig came on with 10 minutes remaining and made her presence immediately felt with several headers.

She finally made the breakthrough with a minute remaining in regulation, tapping in from close range after Juventus’ poor clearance of a low cross by Stina Blackstenius.

Hurtig won the Italian title with Juventus in 2021 and 2022 before joining the Gunners.

Juventus seemed to learn a lesson from its 4-0 loss to Arsenal last week as its defense held firm till Hurtig’s arrival.

Putellas scores her 200th Barcelona goal

In an 11-minute span in the first half, Francisca Nazareth netted twice and 18-year-old Vicky Lopez scored once to put Barcelona in control.

Nazareth's double was followed by Lopez hitting the third with a shot high into the net for her first Champions League goal.

Alexia Putellas made it 4-0 in the second half, finishing a fast attack that tore apart the defense in Vienna. It was her 200th goal for Barcelona and the 100th the club scored in the Champions League’s group stage.

Valentina Mädl, an 18-year-old forward, netted a consolation goal for the hosts.

Barcelona has scored 20 goals in its past three games and can still become the first club to win its group in all four years since the introduction of the format.