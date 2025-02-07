SportsSoccer

Defending champion Barcelona faces Wolfsburg in Women's Champions League quarterfinals

Barcelona's Keira Walsh, left, congratulates Claudia Pina after scoring during...

Barcelona's Keira Walsh, left, congratulates Claudia Pina after scoring during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Dec. 18, 2024. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — Defending champion Barcelona was paired with Wolfsburg in the draw Friday for the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League, and record eight-time winner Lyon will play Bayern Munich.

Barcelona and Lyon met in the final in three of the past six seasons and a fourth is possible after UEFA also made the semifinal draw which kept the two powers apart.

An all-England quarterfinal paired Manchester City against Chelsea, the unbeaten English league leader, and Arsenal was drawn against Real Madrid.

First-leg games are on March 18 or 19 and return games are one week later.

In the semifinals in April, Barcelona or Wolfsburg will play Man City or Chelsea, and Madrid or Arsenal will host the first leg against Bayern or Lyon.

The final is at Sporting Lisbon’s stadium on May 24.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 20 priced from 10 euros ($10.50) to 70 euros ($73). A further 18,000 tickets in the 50,000-seat arena are reserved for fans of the two finalists.

Manchester City's Mary Fowler, left, celebrates with goalkeeper Khiara Keating...

Manchester City's Mary Fowler, left, celebrates with goalkeeper Khiara Keating after the Women's League Cup semi-final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at Meadow Park, in Borehamwood, England, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/John Walton

