SportsSoccer

Women's World Cup finalists Spain and England drawn in same Nations League group

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award...

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Michel Euler

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — In a repeat of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, Spain and England were drawn together in a group for the 2025 Nations League on Thursday.

World champion Spain and European champion England also will face Belgium and Portugal in the group with games played from Feb. 19 to June 3.

Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney in a final tainted by the post-game misconduct of Luis Rubiales, then the Spanish soccer federation president. On Friday, Rubiales is scheduled to have his appeal against a three-year ban by FIFA heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The four top-tier Nations League groups included Euro 2022 runner-up Germany being pooled with the Netherlands, Austria and Scotland.

France landed in a group with Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, the Euro 2025 host next July.

Italy will play Denmark, Sweden and Wales.

The four winners of the top-tier groups advance into semifinals played over two legs in October. The two-leg final is scheduled for Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring her side's third goal...

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during the women's Champions League group D soccer match between Barcelona and Hammarby at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Joan Monfort

Spain is the defending Nations League champion, winning the inaugural final against France in February.

Standings in the 53-team, three-tier Nations League groups in June will feed into rankings used in the qualifying draw for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

More soccer news

Chevalier's stellar performances in goal for Lille could lead to France debut1m read
Women's World Cup finalists Spain and England drawn in same Nations League group
Raphinha's evolution into a more versatile scorer is a big part of Flick's great start at Barcelona3m read
Struggling captain Mbappé once again left out of France squad2m read
Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen struggling to maintain heights of last season1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME