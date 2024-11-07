Women's World Cup finalists Spain and England drawn in same Nations League group

NYON, Switzerland — In a repeat of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, Spain and England were drawn together in a group for the 2025 Nations League on Thursday.

World champion Spain and European champion England also will face Belgium and Portugal in the group with games played from Feb. 19 to June 3.

Spain beat England 1-0 in Sydney in a final tainted by the post-game misconduct of Luis Rubiales, then the Spanish soccer federation president. On Friday, Rubiales is scheduled to have his appeal against a three-year ban by FIFA heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The four top-tier Nations League groups included Euro 2022 runner-up Germany being pooled with the Netherlands, Austria and Scotland.

France landed in a group with Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, the Euro 2025 host next July.

Italy will play Denmark, Sweden and Wales.

The four winners of the top-tier groups advance into semifinals played over two legs in October. The two-leg final is scheduled for Nov. 26 and Dec. 2.

Spain is the defending Nations League champion, winning the inaugural final against France in February.

Standings in the 53-team, three-tier Nations League groups in June will feed into rankings used in the qualifying draw for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.