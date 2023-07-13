Women's World Cup 2023: Team-by-team look

GROUP A

NEW ZEALAND

Previous appearances: 5

World Cup Record 0-12-3

Best finish: Group Stage in 1991, 2007, ‘11, ’15 and ’19

Coach: Jitka Klimkova

Key players: Hannah Wilkinson, Ali Riley, Gabi Rennie

What to know: New Zealand has yet to break through in World Cup play. The Football Ferns have never won a World Cup match or reached the knockout stage despite appearing in five previous editions. This year’s co-hosts have history and a home crowd behind them as they try to record their first win, celebrating 50 years of women’s soccer in New Zealand. Longtime national team members Ali Riley and Hannah Wilkinson headline the roster with more than 200 appearances between them. Wilkinson ranks fourth in all-time goals for the Ferns. Gabi Rennie’s goal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, on her first career touch at the senior international level, showed some promise but the squad lacks firepower overall. In its last 16 international matches, New Zealand has won only twice. New Zealand stands 1-5 all-time against Norway, 1-0 against the Philippines and has never faced Switzerland.

NORWAY

Previous appearances: 8

World Cup record:: 24-12-4

Best finish: Champion in 1995

Coach: Hege Riise

Key players: Ada Hegerberg, Maren Mjelde, Guro Reiten

What to know: Striker Ada Hegerberg missed the 2019 World Cup because of a five-year hiatus from Norway’s national team in protest of unequal conditions and treatment. Hegerberg, who won the Ballon d’Or in 2018, has 43 goals in 76 international appearances. Maren Mjelde is fourth in all-time appearances with 163 international matches. Since winning the World Cup title in 1995, Norway hasn’t finished higher than fourth place. Norway’s quarterfinal berth in 2019 was the team’s best result since a fourth-place finish in 2007. Norway is 5-1-1 all-time against host nation New Zealand, with the only loss occurring in a 2019 friendly. Norway has never played the Philippines.

PHILIPPINES

Previous appearances: 0

World Cup record:: 0-0

Best finish: N/A

Coach: Alen Stajcic

Key players: Sarina Bolden, Hali Long, Quinley Quezada

What to know: The Philippines beat Taiwan in a penalty shootout in the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup quarterfinals to clinch a spot in this year’s World Cup. Sarina Bolden scored the winning penalty. It’s the first time that a team from the Philippines, either women’s or men’s, has qualified for a World Cup. Bolden and Quinley Quezada are tied for most international goals scored, with 22 each. The Philippines played New Zealand once, in a 2022 friendly, and lost 2-1. The team has never played Norway or Switzerland. The Philippines dropped the moniker Malditas in 2022 and adopted the nickname Filipinas. Stajcic is a former head coach of the Australian women’s team.

SWITZERLAND

Previous appearances: 1

World Cup record:: 1-3-0

Best finish: Round of 16 in 2015

Coach: Inka Grings

Key players: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Ramona Bachmann, Lia Walti

What to know: The team was struck a blow in May when midfielder Lia Walti, set to be captain for the World Cup, injured her ankle while playing for Arsenal in the Women’s Super League. But she could be back in time to help Switzerland. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is the team’s top scorer, with eight goals so far this year. Coach Inka Grings was appointed in November and officially took over in January. In Switzerland’s first match of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, both Ramona Bachmann and Fabienne Humm scored hat tricks, leading their team to a 10-1 victory over Ecuador. It was enough to get the Swiss to the second round, where they lost 1-0 to host Canada.

GROUP B

Australia's Sam Kerr, center, celebrates scoring as Sweden's Linda Sembrant, right, walks past during their women's friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Credit: AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

AUSTRALIA

Previous appearances: 7

World Cup record:: 7-13-6

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 2007, ‘11 and ’15

Coach: Tony Gustavsson

Key players: Sam Kerr, Clare Polkinghorne, Emily van Egmond

What to know: In February, the Matildas went undefeated in the Cup of Nations, beating Jamaica, Spain and the Czech Republic. In April, they ended England’s 30-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win. The Matildas hired Gustavsson as head coach in 2020 after his tenure as an assistant for the U.S. women’s national team, during which time he helped lead the team to two World Cup titles. Forward Sam Kerr, team captain since 2019, is Australia’s all-time leading international scorer with 63 goals in 120 appearances. Australia is 7-8-3 against Canada. The Matildas have played Nigeria and Ireland once each, beating Nigeria 2-0 in 2015 and losing to Ireland 3-2 in a 2021 friendly.

IRELAND

Previous appearances: 0

World Cup record:: 0-0

Best finish: N/A

Coach: Vera Pauw

Key players: Louise Quinn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe

What to know: Ireland is making its World Cup debut after finishing second in its qualifying group and then defeating Scotland 1-0 in a playoff in Glasgow last October. Katie McCabe led all players in Ireland’s qualifying group with seven goals, while midfielder Denise O’Sullivan was second with six. In April, Ireland lost two friendlies to the United States to end a record nine-game unbeaten run. Ireland beat fellow Group B member Australia 3-2 in an international friendly in Dublin in September 2021. Louise Quinn scored the game-winner in what was Ireland’s first-ever match against Australia. Ireland has also faced Canada only once in its history, losing 2-1 in 2014. Nigeria is the only team in Group B that Ireland has not played before.

NIGERIA

Previous appearances: 8

World Cup record:: 4-19-3

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 1999

Coach: Randy Waldrum

Key players: Ifeoma Onumonu, Onome Ebi, Asisat Oshoala, Chiamaka Nnadozie

What to know: Nigeria is aiming to advance past the group stage for the third time, following the run to the quarterfinals in ’99 and the Round of 16 in 2019. The Super Falcons have been successful on the African continent, winning 11 of the 14 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments that have been contested. After losing seven consecutive games dating back to 2022, Nigeria has won three matches in a row including victories over Costa Rica, Haiti and New Zealand. Nigeria lost its only match against Australia, a 2-0 defeat in the 2015 World Cup. Nigeria has a record of 1-2-1 against Canada, with its lone victory coming at the 2011 World Cup. Nigeria has never played Ireland.

CANADA

Previous appearances: 7

World Cup record:: 8-14-5

Best finish: Semifinals in 2003

Coach: Bev Priestman

Key players: Christine Sinclair, Sophie Schmidt, Kailen Sheridan and Julia Grosso

What to know: Canada lost one of its key players, forward Janine Beckie, to an ACL injury while she was playing in a preseason match for the Portland Thorns earlier this year. Beckie recently made her 100th appearanace for Canada against Brazil at the SheBelieves Cup in February. Captain Christine Sinclair, who made her debut for Canada aged 16 in March 2000, is the all-time leading scorer in international soccer with 190 goals. Canada claimed its first Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, beating Sweden in the final. Over the last few months, the team has been in dispute with Canada Soccer over issues of equal pay and budget cuts. The women’s national team reached an interim funding agreement, retroactive to last year, after threatening to boycott team activities at the SheBelieves Cup. The team ended up competing in the SheBelieves Cup, finishing with a victory over Brazil and losses to the United States and Japan. Overall, Canada is 8-7-3 against Australia. The Canadians have won the only match they’ve played against Ireland. Canada is 2-1-1 against Nigeria.

GROUP C

SPAIN

Previous appearances: 2

World Cup record:: 1-2-4

Best finish: Round of 16 in 2019

Coach: Jorge Vilda

Key players: Alexia Putellas Salma Paralluelo, Alba Redondo

What to know: Fifteen Spanish players informed the national federation last year that they would not like to be called up for any national team games until their concerns about head coach Jorge Vilda and other issues were addressed. Recently, those players have entered talks with the federation and three of them were named to the team’s preliminary World Cup squad. Alexia Putellas the team’s captain, recently returned from an ACL injury to help lead Barcelona to the Women’s Champions League title. Putellas has 27 goals in 100 appearances for Spain. The team’s only win in the World Cup came against South Africa in 2019, which helped move them out of the group stage. The Spaniards’ only contest against Costa Rica ended in a draw in the 2015 World Cup. The team will play Zambia for the first time. Spain has a record of 2-1-0 against Japan.

COSTA RICA

Previous appearances: 1

World Cup record:: 0-1-2

Best finish: Group stage in 2015

Coach: Amelia Valverde

Key players: Raquel Rodríguez, Gloriana Villalobos, Katherine Alvarado

What to know: Wins over Panama and Trinidad and Tobago secured Costa Rica’s spot in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but it hasn’t seen much success since. Las Ticas lost to the United States 3-0 in the semifinals and to Jamaica 1-0 in the third-place match at the CONCACAF W Championship. Raquel Rodriquez has scored twice this year for the Costa Ricans and twice during the CONCACAF W Championship. Katherine Alvarado scored twice in the qualifying tournament. In the team’s only previous Women’s World Cup appearance, they surprised many with draws against Spain and South Korea and only losing to Brazil by a late goal. Costa Rica has only played Spain once. Las Ticas will face Zambia and Japan for the first time.

ZAMBIA

Previous appearances: 0

World Cup record:: 0-0

Best finish: N/A

Coach: Bruce Mwape

Key players: Barbara Banda, Agnese Musesa, Grace Chanda, Racheal Kundanaji

What to know: The Copper Queens will make their World Cup debut after a best-ever semifinal finish at the 2022 African Cup of Nations. Zambia played the tournament without striker and captain Barbara Banda, who was deemed ineligible to play by the African confederation because of high testosterone levels. But she is expected to play at the World Cup. Zambia made its Olympic debut in 2021, exiting in the group stage with two losses and a draw. Banda became the first player to score a hat trick in back-to-back matches at the Olympics. One of those hat tricks came in a 10-3 loss to the Netherlands in what made Olympic history as the competition’s highest-scoring match and the most goals scored by one team in a match. Zambia is yet to play any of its World Cup opponents.

JAPAN

Previous appearances: 8

World Cup record:: 14-15-4

Best finish: Champion in 2011

Coach: Futoshi Ikeda

Key players: Mana Iwabuchi, Yui Hasegawa, Riko Ueki

What to know: After struggling to find footing in its first five World Cup appearances, Japan has become a strong international contender. Mana Iwabuchi has played for Japan in the past three World Cups and has scored in each of the past two. Japan has won 11 matches in the past three World Cups, including winning the title in 2011 and finishing runner-up in 2015. In the 2011 final, Japan topped the United States on penalties, an emotional victory that came after the devestating earthquake and tsunami hit the country. It was Japan’s first victory over the United States and first FIFA tournament championship by either the men or women. Overall, Japan is 0-2-1 against Spain. Nadeshiko will face Costa Rica and Zambia for the first time.

GROUP D

England's Leah Williamson, center left, and Millie Bright lift the trophy after winning the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. England won 2-1. Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

ENGLAND

Previous appearances: 5

World Cup record:: 11-5-3

Best finish: Third place in 2015

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Key players: Mary Earps, Millie Bright, Keira Walsh

What to know: The Lionesses won the European Championship last year over Germany, giving England its first major women’s tournament title. That victory positioned England as a favorite for this year’s World Cup, but injuries and retirements have clouded the outlook. Beth Mead, the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2022, is out with an ACL injury, as is captain Leah Williamson. Millie Bright, also recovering from a knee injury, will captain England’s World Cup squad. England finished fourth at the 2019 World Cup after beating Norway in the quarterfinals. England has never played against Haiti, Denmark or China.

HAITI

Previous appearances: 0

World Cup record:: 0-0

Best finish: N/A

Coach: Nicolas Delépine

Key players: Melchie Dumornay, Danielle Étienne, Nérilia Mondésir

What to know: Haiti qualified for its first Women’s World Cup this year with a 4-0 win over Senegal and a 2-1 win against Chile in the intercontinental playoffs in New Zealand. Haiti qualified for the Under-20 Women’s World Cup for the first time in 2018 and nine players from that team have progressed to the senior national team. Midfielder Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay has stood out for her play at French club Reims and was awarded the best young player in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Haiti has never played England, Denmark or China.

DENMARK

Previous appearances: 4

World Cup record:: 3–10-1

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 1991 and 1995

Coach: Lars Sondergaard

Key players: Sanne Troelsgaard, Pernille Harder, Nadia Nadim

What to know: Despite regular appearances at the European Championship, Denmark is returning to the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2007. Denmark’s most impressive World Cup performance was a 5-0 win over Australia in the group stage in 1995. Pernille Harder is Denmark’s all-time leading scorer with 70 goals since joining the national team in 2009. She is recovering from a November surgery for a hamstring injury. Nadia Nadim is recovering from her second ACL injury in as many years. Forward Signe Bruun was Denmark’s top scorer during World Cup qualifying, with 13 goals in five games. Denmark has not played England or Haiti at previous World Cups. China beat Denmark in World Cup matches in 1995 and 2007.

CHINA

Previous appearances: 7

World Cup record:: 16-10-7

Best finish: Final in 1999

Coach: Shui Qingxia

Key players: Wang Shanshan, Zhang Rui, Wang Shuang

What to know: China qualified for its eighth World Cup by beating Vietnam in the quarterfinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Wang Shuang plays as a midfielder for Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League and has been a member of China’s national team since 2013. She has scored 37 international goals, including four against Zambia at the Tokyo Olympics and five during the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. At the 2019 Women’s World Cup, China lost to Italy 2-0 in the round of 16. Twenty years earlier, the team advanced to the final after beating Norway 5-0 in the semifinals, but lost to the United States after a penalty shootout for the title. China is 2-0-1 against Denmark. This will be China’s first meeting against England and Haiti.

GROUP E

UNITED STATES

Previous appearances: 8

World Cup record:: 40-6-4

Best finish: Champion in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019

Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Key players: Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith. Crystal Dunn

What to know: The United States lost one of its best players, forward Mallory Swanson, to injury in an exhibition match against Ireland earlier this year. Swanson was the team’s top scorer this year with seven goals. The team has options to replace her, including Lynn Williams, Trinity Rodman and possibly Megan Rapinoe. Alex Morgan and Rapinoe lead the United States among active players with nine goals each. The United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win the 2019 World Cup. The team’s most memorable World Cup final came in 1999 at the Rose Bowl, when the United States prevailed over China on penalties. In the 2015 final, Carli Lloyd scored three goals in the first 16 minutes. Overall, the U.S. is 8-1-1 against the Dutch. It will be the first meeting with Vietnam. The Americans have won all 10 matches they’ve played against Portugal.

VIETNAM

Previous appearances: 0

World Cup record:: 0-0

Best finish: N/A

Coach: Mai Duc Chung

Key players: Huynh Nhu, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung

What to know: Vietnam made team history just by qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Vietnam had never qualified for a World Cup, men’s or women’s, in the country’s history. After losing to China in the quarterfinals of the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Vietnam was placed in a three-team, round robin playoff among quarterfinal losers for a World Cup spot. Vietnam defeated both Thailand and Taiwan to qualify. Midfielder Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung is the player with the most international appearances with 76. She has scored 54 goals. Captain Huynh Nhu has scored 67 times in 72 international appearances. Vietnam has never played any of the countries in its group.

NETHERLANDS

Previous appearances: 2

World Cup record:: 7-3-1

Best finish: Runner-up in 2019

Coach: Andries Jonker

Key players: Jill Roord, Lieke Martens, Daniëlle van de Donk

What to know: The team lost its all-time leading scorer, forward Vivianne Miedema, to an ACL injury in 2022. Miedema confirmed earlier this year that she won’t be playing at the World Cup. Without her, the Dutch will rely on scoring punch from players such as Jill Roord and Lieke Martens. The Netherlands has a 1-8-1 record against the United States, though only one of those matches was in a World Cup: the 2019 World Cup final, which the Americans won 2-0. The team’s game against the Americans at the Tokyo Olympics ended in a 2-2 draw. The Netherlands’ only loss to Portugal was in a 2003 World Cup qualifier in 2001. This will be the first meeting with World Cup newcomer Vietnam.

PORTUGAL

Previous appearances: 0

World Cup record:: 0-0

Best finish: N/A

Coach: Francisco Neto

Key players: Jessica Silva, Diana Silva, Kika Nazareth

What to know: Portugal will make its first World Cup appearance after qualifying through the playoff tournament. Its second-most experienced player, Carole Costa with 151 national team appearances, scored a stoppage-time penalty against Cameroon to win the final playoff match, 2-1. Portugal made its second appearance in the European Championship last year, exiting in the group stage. Portugal has lost and been shutout in all 10 of its matches against the United States, losing by a combined 39-0. In three meetings, it has never beaten the Netherlands, losing 3-2 twice (2022, 2014) and 7-0 (2013). Portugal has never played Vietnam.

GROUP F

France's Wendie Renard looks out during the Women Euro 2022 semi final soccer match between Germany and France at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Credit: AP/Rui Vieira

FRANCE

Previous appearances: 4

World Cup record:: 10-3-6

Best finish: Semifinals in 2011

Coach: Hervé Renard

Key players: Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer, Grace Geyoro

What to know: After Wendie Renard announced she would no longer play for the national team, the French soccer federation replaced coach Corinne Diacre with Hervé Renard this year. Renard recently managed the Saudi Arabia men’s team during the 2022 World Cup. Wendie Renard has since returned to the team. With 88 goals and counting, Eugenie Le Sommer is France’s all-time leading scorer. Renard is one of the most decorated center backs in French soccer, with 14 French League titles and eight European Cups to her name. France will be without Delphine Cascarino, who recently suffered an ACL injury while playing for her club team, Lyon. France has never lost to Brazil, with six wins and five draws in 11 matches. It won its only match against Jamaica and has never faced Panama.

JAMAICA

Previous appearances: 1

World Cup record:: 0-0-3

Best finish: Group stage in 2019

Coach: Lorne Donaldson

Key players: Khadija Shaw, Trudi Carter, Jody Brown

What to know: Jamaica will be making its second World Cup appearance after becoming the first Caribbean team to qualify for the tournament in 2019. Jamaica lost all three group stage games in 2019 — 3-0 to Brazil, 5-0 to Italy and 4-1 to Australia. Havana Solaun scored the team’s only goal of the tournament. Khadija “Bunny” Shaw is the team’s captain and all-time leader with 38 goals in 56 appearances. The Manchester City striker was the second-leading scorer in the Women’s Super League this season. Jamaica has defeated Panama twice, including a victory in qualifying for the 2019 World Cup. Jamaica’s all-time record against Brazil is 0-2. It lost its only match against France.

BRAZIL

Previous appearances: 8

World Cup record:: 20-10-4

Best finish: Runner-up in 2007

Coach: Pia Sundhage

Key players: Marta, Debinha, Rafaelle Souza, Gabi Nunes

What to know: Brazil will be making its ninth World Cup appearance this year. The team is led by six-time FIFA player of the year Marta, who is playing in her sixth — and possibly last — World Cup. The team’s most memorable World Cup finish came in 2007 when it lost in the final to Germany 2-0. Brazil has dominated South American women’s soccer, winning eight of the nine Copa America Femenina tournaments that have been played. Brazil lost to England following a penalty shootout on April 6. Five days later, the team rebounded to defeat Germany 2-1. Brazil is winless against France in 11 matches, with five draws and six losses. Brazil and Jamaica have met twice, with Brazil winning both matches, including a 3-0 victory in the 2019 World Cup. Brazil and Panama have never played.

PANAMA

Previous appearances: 0

World Cup record:: 0-0

Best finish: N/A

Coach: Ignacio Quintana

Key players: Marta Cox, Riley Tanner, Lineth Cedeño, Yenith Bailey

What to know: Known as Las Canaleras, Panama will make its debut in the World Cup this year. Panama came close to qualifying for the 2019 tournament, but was defeated by Argentina in the CONMEBOL-CONCACAF playoff. This year, Panama was the final team to qualify, defeating Papua New Guinea and Paraguay in the inter-confederation playoffs in February. Panama has faced Jamaica twice in its history, losing both matches. Panama’s upcoming matches against Brazil and France will be its first-ever encounters with those teams.

GROUP G

SWEDEN

Previous appearances: 8

World Cup record:: 23-5-12

Best finish: Runner-up in 2003

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Key players: Stina Blackstenius, Kosovare Asllani, Caroline Seger

What to know: Sweden is a highly experienced team, led by team captain Caroline Seger with 233 appearances. Kosovare Asllani and Stina Blackstenius are the primary scorers for Sweden. Asllani has 44 goals in 170 international appearances, while Blackstenius has 28 goals in 88 appearances. Sweden won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, falling in the final to Canada. Sweden has never lost to South Africa in the four games between the two countries, with three wins and a draw. Against Italy, the Swedes are 3-2-1. Sweden has only played Argentina once, which resulted in a 1-0 victory in 2008.

SOUTH AFRICA

Previous appearances: 1

World Cup record:: 0-3-0

Best finish: Group Stage in 2019

Coach: Desiree Ellis

Key players: Hildah Magaia, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana

What to know: South Africa won the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-1 victory over Morocco. But the team has won only three of its subsequent nine matches. The South Africans have only participated in only one other World Cup, in 2019, and are still searching for their first win at the tournament. They are led by longtime coach Desiree Ellis, a former national team player who led the team to the World Cup four years ago and several Cup of Nations finals. This will be the first meeting for South Africa with Sweden, Argentina and Italy.

ITALY

Previous appearances: 3

World Cup record:: 6-5-1

Best finish: Quarterfinals in 1991 and 2019.

Coach: Milena Bertolini

Key players: Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea, Arianna Caruso

What to know: Italy made a run to the quarterfinals at the 2019 World Cup, but Le Azzurre has since faltered. The Italian women went winless at Euro 2022 and lost two of three in the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup. Italy must strike a balance between prominent names from the 2019 World Cup run and younger talents. Cristiana Girelli scored a hat trick in the group stage in 2019 against Jamaica. Arianna Caruso, 23, became the youngest woman to reach 100 appearances with Juventus and debuted with Le Azzurre immediately following the last World Cup. Italy has a 1-2-1 all-time record against Sweden. It will face South Africa and Argentina for the first time.

ARGENTINA

Previous appearances: 4

World Cup record:: 0-7-2

Best finish: Group Stage in 2003, 2007 and 2019

Coach: Germán Portanova

Key players: Estefania Banini, Vaina Correa, Yamila Rodriguez

What to know: The appointment of Germán Portanova as coach in 2021 allowed for the return of Estefania Banini, who was among the players who declined call-ups under the previous coach, Carlos Borrello. Banini and Yamila Rodriguez guided their team to a third-place finish at the 2022 Copa America. Rodriguez finished as the tournament’s leading scorer with six goals. Argentina’s best World Cup showing was in 2019 when it held former champion Japan to a 0-0 draw and clinched a 3-3 draw against Scotland with a 94th-minute equalizer. Goalkeeper Vanina Correa ,39, will be among the oldest players at the World Cup. In their only meeting, Sweden beat Argentina 1-0 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This will be its first match against South Africa and first time playing Italy.

GROUP H

GERMANY

Previous appearances: 8

World Cup record:: 30-9-5

Best finish: Champion in 2003 and 2007

Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Key players: Alexandra Popp, Lena Oberdorf, Kathrin Hendrich

What to know: The German national team comes into the tournament ranked No. 2 in the world. The Germans are the only team besides the United States to win more than one World Cup title. Germany won the 2016 Olympic gold medal, defeating Sweden in the final. Germany lost in extra time, 2-1, to England in the Euro 2022 final and was knocked out of the 2019 World Cup quarterfinals by Sweden. Alexandra Popp missed the Euro 2022 final after a muscle injury in the warm-ups. Germany has not faced Colombia, Morocco or South Korea before.

MOROCCO

Previous appearances: 0

World Cup record:: 0-0

Best finish: N/A

Coach: Reynald Pedros

Key players: Ghizlane Chebbak, Rosella Ayane, Fatima Tagnaout

What to know: Morocco became the first Arab nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup last year by beating three-time defending Women’s African Cup of Nations champion Nigeria in the WAFCON semifinals. Morocco hosted the tournament, defeating Nigeria in a penalty shootout in front of 45,562 spectators. Captain Ghizlane Chebbak was the 2022 WAFCON Player of the Tournament and has scored 21 goals in 56 appearances. Forward Rosella Ayane, with nine goals in 19 matches, is the team’s only player in the Women’s Super League. Morocco has never before played any of its group opponents.

COLOMBIA

Previous appearances: 2

World Cup record:: 1-4-2

Best finish: Round of 16 in 2015

Coach: Nelson Abadía

Key players: Catalina Usme, Daniela Montoya, Linda Caicedo

What to know: Colombia is often overlooked in favor of neighbors Brazil and Argentina. But in the 2022 Copa América Femenina, Colombia went 4-0-0 in the group stage and finished with a plus-10 goal differential. Colombia beat the Argentines 1-0 in the semifinals before losing to Brazil 1-0. Caicedo, only 17 at the time, won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s top player. In 2015, Colombia beat France 2-0 in the group stage, making it the first Spanish-speaking country to win a match at a Women’s World Cup. Colombia has never played any of its group-stage opponents in a World Cup match.

SOUTH KOREA

Previous appearances: 3

World Cup record:: 1-8-1

Best finish: Round of 16 in 2015

Coach: Collin Bell

Key players: Ji So-yun, Lee Geum-min, Cho So-hyun

What to know: South Korea has struggled in its three World Cup appearances, with its only victory a 2-1 win over Spain in 2015. In 2019, South Korea was outscored 8-1 in the group stage, with the lone goal coming from Yeo Min-ji. Ji So-yun is first all-time on South Korea’s scoring list, with 66 goals during her 17-year tenure. The first South Korean to play in the Women’s Super League, she helped Chelsea win five WSL titles. Collin Bell, the team’s first foreign coach, took over in 2019 and led South Korea to a best-ever, runner-up finish at the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup. This will be South Korea’s first time playing Colombia, Germany and Morocco on any stage.