Women's World Cup warm-up game between Ireland-Colombia abandoned after 20 minutes

BRISBANE, Australia — A warm-up game between Ireland and Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup was abandoned after only 20 minutes Friday because of what the Irish said was the “overly physical” nature of the match.

Ireland said in a statement the behind-closed-doors game in Brisbane was called off after consultation with match officials, and the team then held a full training session on the field instead.

British media reported that Ireland player Denise O’Sullivan was taken to the hospital with a shin injury sustained during the match, and that two Colombia players received yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes.

No match details were immediately available. Media were reportedly not allowed to attend the game.

The World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts July 20.