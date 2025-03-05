Coldplay working with FIFA to produce first-ever World Cup final halftime show for 2026

DALLAS — Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin is working with FIFA to curate the first Super Bowl-style halftime show at the World Cup final next year.

The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — to be known as New York New Jersey Stadium for the World Cup — will host the final on July 19, 2026. FIFA is also staging what its president Gianni Infantino called a “takeover” of Times Square for the final weekend of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

“I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with (advocacy organization) Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” Infantino posted on Instagram on Wednesday after attending a FIFA conference in Dallas.

He didn't clarify whether Coldplay would perform, but said Martin and Coldplay manager Phil Harvey would be involved in booking other artists.

“I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalize the list of artists who will perform during the halftime show, as well as at Times Square,” Infantino wrote.

Infantino didn't say whether the show will require extending halftime beyond the usual 15 minutes.