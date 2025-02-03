SportsSoccer

Wrexham announces plans for new stand to allow club to host international soccer matches

FILE -An aerial picture shows Wrexham Football Club's Racecourse Ground...

FILE -An aerial picture shows Wrexham Football Club's Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Jon Super

By The Associated Press

WREXHAM, Wales — Wrexham has announced plans for a new 5,500-capacity Kop Stand at its Racecourse ground, a key stadium renovation project under celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The club said Monday that the stand will be compliant with UEFA requirements, enabling Wrexham to host matches in the European Under-19 Championship in 2026 and other international fixtures in the future.

The Racecourse is the world’s oldest soccer stadium hosting international matches that is still in use, staging its first in 1877.

The once-imposing Kop has been unused since 2007, though a temporary stand for more than 2,000 seats was erected midway through last season.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who bought the Welsh club in 2021 and made it the subject of a TV documentary “Welcome to Wrexham,” have been working hard to secure plans for a new Kop stand to restore the four sides to the Racecourse.

Wrexham said the design of the stand will include a tunnel through which players would come onto the field.

More soccer news

When 11 vs. 11 turns to 11 vs. 12: Dutch soccer team plays with extra man, controversy erupts1m read
Manuel Neuer becomes Bayern's deadline-day signing with a 1-year contract extension1m read
'I felt disrespected' Hermoso says after World Cup kiss from former Spain soccer boss2m read
Dortmund's new coach Niko Kovač faces formidable challenge. New signings should help2m read
Wrexham announces plans for new stand to allow club to host international soccer matches

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME