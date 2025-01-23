SportsSoccer

Wrexham and Birmingham draw 1-1 in 'Hollywood derby'

Birmingham City's Alfie May celebrates after teammate Lyndon Dykes scored...

Birmingham City's Alfie May celebrates after teammate Lyndon Dykes scored their side's first goal, during the English Football League One soccer match between Wrexham and Birmingham City at the SToK Racecourse, in Wrexham, Wales, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Nick Potts

By The Associated Press

WREXHAM, Wales — Wrexham settled for a 1-1 draw with third-division leader Birmingham on Thursday in a match between two clubs with celebrity owners.

Wrexham is attempting to earn its third straight promotion under the ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney but missed a chance to gain ground on Birmingham, which boasts Tom Brady as a minority shareholder.

League One leader Birmingham extended its unbeaten streak in all competitions to 15 games. The club leads Wycombe by three points and third-place Wrexham by five points. The top two teams earn automatic promotion to the Championship, and the next four enter a playoff for one other promotion spot.

Oliver Rathbone curled in a shot in the ninth minute the Racecourse Ground. Birmingham leveled the score in the 18th when Lyndon Dykes' header ended up in the net.

British media had dubbed the game the “Hollywood derby” due to the celebrity owners, but none of the star owners were in attendance.

From Los Angeles, McElhenney sent a video message to Sky Sports: “1-1, I'll take that against Birmingham City. It was probably the best side we've played all season.”

More soccer news

Thorns sign Venezuelan international Deyna Castellanos1m read
Frenchman Rudi Garcia hired as Belgium coach in his 1st national team job1m read
Greece great Mimis Domazos, who captained Panathinaikos in the 1971 European Cup final, dies at 831m read
Odermatt takes eventful World Cup super-G for his first win in Kitzbuehel2m read
The ties between soccer and the NBA are real, and they're still growing3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME