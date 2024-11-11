Barcelona's Yamal and Lewandowski out due to injuries

BARCELONA, Spain — There was more bad news for Barcelona a day after its second Spanish league loss, with the club saying Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are sidelined by injuries.

Both players, who have been key for coach Hansi Flick this season, underwent tests on Monday. Yamal will be out for up to three weeks because of an ankle injury and Lewandowski will be rested for 10 days because of “trouble in the lumbar region of his back.”

Lewandowski is La Liga's top scorer with 14 goals after 13 matches. Many of the goals came with help from 17-year-old Yamal, one of Barcelona's most dangerous forwards in an attack that has outscored opponents 40-12 in La Liga and 15-5 in the Champions League. Yamal has six goals from 15 matches across all tournaments.

Barcelona lost at Real Sociedad 1-0 in La Liga on Sunday, ending the team's seven-game winning streak across all competitions. The Catalan club remained six points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Fermín López replaced Yamal in the attack on Sunday, when Barcelona couldn't get a single attempt on target against eighth-placed Sociedad. Lewandowski had a goal disallowed for offside.

Yamal's right ankle injury came last week in the 5-2 win at Red Star in the Champions League.