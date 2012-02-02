Solid recruiting class for Stony Brook

Stony Brook earned its first berth in the Football Championship Subdivision tournament last season, and if the incoming recruiting class is any indication, it figures to contend for the national title in 2012.

Coach Chuck Priore Wednesday announced a 15-player group headed by Iowa transfer running back Marcus Coker and including three highly recruited freshman defensive backs.

The Seawolves went 9-4 last season, winning the Big South title and advancing to the FCS quarterfinals before losing to No. 1-ranked Sam Houston State, 34-27.

"We absolutely were more recognized," Priore said of the recruiting process. "People saw our Sam Houston game, and we were able to reach a higher quality of student-athlete."

Coker was the second-leading rusher in the Big Ten last season with 1,384 yards and 15 touchdowns but chose to transfer. He was investigated, but not charged, in a sexual assault incident in October while at Iowa. He was suspended for the Hawkeyes' Insight Bowl appearance for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coker is one of four transfers expected to make an immediate impact, along with former Maryland wide receiver Adrian Coxson, Fresno City College defensive lineman Dimetrius Bernard of Jamaica, Queens, and former Hofstra and Idaho State safety Greg Melendez, who has one remaining season of eligibility as a graduate student.

The 11 freshmen who submitted their letters of intent include Florida defensive backs Abiade Granger and Deshawn Lindsay, both of whom are rated as two-star (nationally ranked) recruits by Rivals.com, and cornerback Jaheem Woods of Neptune, N.J., who Priore said "might be the best athlete in the class."

The list also includes two state championship quarterbacks, Pat D'Amato of Wethersfield, Conn., and Carlos Hernandez of Moreno Valley, Calif., and intriguing two-way player Connor Davis, a 6-8, 240-pound defensive end/tight end from Fallston, Md.

Angelo DeShields of Baltimore and Nick Vitale of Madison, Conn., add depth at wide receiver, and the class includes three Long Islanders: Amityville running back Da'Rell Hatcher, Patchogue-Medford fullback Chris Makulik and Deer Park defensive lineman Aaron Thompson.

No offensive linemen were added because that position was considered a strength by Priore, who focused more on addressing defensive needs. But he still has three scholarships remaining.

"The biggest thing is we met our needs of what we wanted to have happen," Priore said. "That's very rare. We wanted four defensive backs, and we got four defensive backs. We wanted three defensive linemen and a minimum of two quarterbacks, and we got what we wanted."

The FCS national title really wasn't a consideration when last season began, but it is now.

"We're better equipped today than we were last year at this time," Priore said. "We're adding four upperclassmen who will have an immediate impact. Coker and Melendez are kids who have competed at a national level."