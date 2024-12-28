Rain washes out first session on Day 3 of 1st test between South Africa and Pakistan

CENTURION, South Africa — Rain delayed the start of the third day’s play in the first cricket test between South Africa and Pakistan with no play possible before lunch on Saturday.

The entire first session was washed out at SuperSport Park with Pakistan scheduled to resume its second innings at 88-3 – still trailing South Africa by two runs.

South Africa has plenty of time left to press its bid for a place in next year’s World Test Championship final. The home team needs to win one of the two test matches against Pakistan for a guaranteed place in next June’s WTC final at Lord’s.

South Africa claimed a 90-run first innings lead on the back of half centuries from Aiden Markram and debutant Corbin Bosch, who smashed an unbeaten 81 on a dream debut.

Bosch's scintillating knock, which featured 15 fours, was the highest score by a No. 9 batter on debut in test history.

Pakistan had been bowled out for 211 as Bosch claimed a wicket with his first ball and finished with impressive figures of 4-63.

Paceman Dane Paterson took 5-61 on a wicket where both teams have packed their line-ups with four fast bowlers each, going into the game without a specialist spinner.