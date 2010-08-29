Sports briefs

FATAL ACCIDENT

Motorcycle racer, 13, killed on track

A 13-year-old motorcycle racer died Sunday after falling off his bike and being run over by another motorcycle at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Peter Lenz of Vancouver, Wash., was pronounced dead by the Marion County coroner after suffering "traumatic injuries." The accomplished teenage rider crashed on a warm-up lap before his race and was struck by 12-year-old Xavier Zayat, who was uninjured in the accident. The coroner confirmed his death about 3 hours later, the first at the speedway since IndyCar driver Tony Renna was killed in October 2003. Lenz had been riding bikes for six years, won nine national championships and nine regional titles.

FOOTBALL

UFL decision on Clarett today

The general manager of the United Football League's Omaha Nighthawks says the team will decide today whether to sign Maurice Clarett to a contract. The team put Clarett through a private workout and physical Sunday, and general manager Rick Mueller said the former Ohio State star running back looked good. Mueller declined to comment on specifics. Mueller said he, coach Jeff Jagodzinski and UFL commissioner Michael Huyghue would meet to discuss whether to give the 26-year-old Clarett a chance to make a comeback in the minor league.

GOLF

Molinari wins at Gleneagles

Edoardo Molinari birdied the final three holes at Gleneagles to win the Johnnie Walker Championship in Scotland and secure a place on Europe's Ryder Cup team. The 29-year-old Italian received a wild-card pick from European captain Colin Montgomerie, a few hours after shooting a 1-under-par 71 during the final round to beat Brett Rumford by a shot. Molinari finished at 10-under 278. Overnight leader Francesco Molinari - Edoardo's brother - shot 75 to share third with Wales' Jamie Donaldson and Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain.

Uihlein takes amateur title

Peter Uihlein, the top-ranked amateur player in the world, defeated David Chung, 4 and 2, to win the 110th U.S. Amateur championship in University Place, Wash. Uihlein was leading by two following the first 18 holes in the morning, then held on during the afternoon 18 holes.- AP