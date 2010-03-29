Sports briefs

NBA

'Z day' in Cleveland

LeBron James scored 23 of his 34 points in the second half, Antawn Jamison added 26 and the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed back adored center Zydrunas Ilgauskas with a 97-90 victory over the Sacramento Kings yesterday.

Known as "Z" to Cavs fans, Ilgauskas was given a hero's welcome in his first home game since he re-signed with Cleveland on Tuesday. He was traded to Washington last month in the deal for Jamison.

Ilgauskas finished with four points and six rebounds in 22 minutes. BASEBALL

Gaudin joins A's

Three days after being released by the Yankees, righthander Chad Gaudin has agreed to terms with the Oakland Athletics to help shore up their injury-riddled pitching staff. Gaudin was released Thursday after losing out to Phil Hughes for the No. 5 slot in the team's rotation.

NHL

Flyers top Devils

Brian Boucher made 32 saves and five players scored as host Philadelphia beat the Devils, 5-1. The Flyers moved into sixth in the East, two points ahead of eighth-place Boston, which owns a four-point lead over the Rangers.

TENNIS

Nadal advances

Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round at the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Fla., by rallying past wild card David Nalbandian, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-2.

In women's play, Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters advanced. The unseeded Henin beat No. 26 Dominika Cibulkova, 6-4, 6-4.

AUTO RACING

Rain postpones race

Bad weather in Martinsville, Va. forced NASCAR's Sprint Cup race to be postponed until today at noon.

- AP