Sports briefs: Marquette's Zach Wrightsil says he's having season-ending surgery

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette's Wrightsil done for 2022-23

Marquette forward Zach Wrightsil will have season-ending surgery, he said Friday on social media.

Wrightsil, the 2021-22 NAIA player of the year, transferred to Marquette after leading Loyola New Orleans to the NAIA title last season. He had arthroscopic knee surgery in June and appeared in three games for Marquette before the knee issue kept him from playing again.

“This year went from being my best to my most challenging in a matter of months,” Wrightsil wrote on Instagram. “After trying to play through injury it was clear that I would have to sit out this season and have surgery.”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wrightsil totaled four points and 26 minutes in the three games he played for No. 24 Marquette (9-4, 1-1 Big East) . The 6-7 forward averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Loyola New Orleans last season. He departed as Loyola New Orleans’ all-time leader in points (2,104), rebounds (1,065) and assists (480).

“There is something bigger in store for me, and I am trusting this process,” Wrightsil said.

NHL

Straw suspended 2 games

Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov.

Shaw, 24, will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The play with Shaw occurred during the second period of Minnesota’s 5-2 loss at San Jose on Thursday’s night. Shaw was assessed a major penalty for kneeing and game misconduct.

SOCCER

Moralez to leave NYCFC

Midfielder Maxi Moralez is rejoining Argentina’s Racing after six seasons with NYCFC in Major League Soccer.

Moralez, 35, had 36 goals and 60 assists in 194 games over all competitions, helping NYCFC win the 2021 MLS title.

“My family and I have decided to return to Argentina, my country, after a very long time,” he said in a statement Friday. “It was a very difficult and personal decision for me, one of the most difficult decisions in my career.”

Morales played from Racing from 2005-07, went to Moscow, then was loaned back. He spent 2009-11 at Vélez Sársfield and went to Italy with Atalanta from 2011-15, then to Mexico’s León from 2016-17. — AP