Sports briefs

NFL

Vick still the starter

Michael Vick remains the Eagles' starting quarterback, for now. Three people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that Andy Reid hasn't benched Vick. Vick has struggled this season and Philadelphia (3-4) has lost three straight games. Reid didn't endorse Vick after Sunday's 30-17 loss to Atlanta, saying he's going to evaluate all of his starters. Vick said he would support whatever decision Reid makes.

Cassel is back

Matt Cassel will be the Chiefs' starting quarterback tomorrow night at San Diego because Brady Quinn (concussion) has not been cleared to practice, coach Romeo Crennel said. Cassel started the season's first five games before suffering a concussion . . . The Broncos are expected to ask the NFL to look at a hit in which the crown of Saints defensive end Martez Wilson's helmet smacked into quarterback Peyton Manning's chin Sunday night in the Broncos' 34-14 win . . . Broncos linebacker Joe Mays is out for the season after fracturing the fibula while blocking on a punt return Sunday.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

BASKETBALL

Preseason All-Americans

Baylor's Brittney Griner, Delaware's Elena Delle Donne and Notre Dame's Skylar Diggins were on all 40 ballots for the women's college basketball preseason All-American team. Stanford's Chiney Ogwumike, Maryland's Alyssa Thomas and Baylor's Odyssey Sims rounded out the squad. It's the first time there's been a tie for the final spot since the team began in 1995-96.

COLLEGES

Cheaters, look out

The NCAA passed a package of sweeping changes intended to crack down hard on rule-breaking schools and coaches. Under the new legislation, approved by the 13-member board of directors, programs that commit the most egregious infractions could face postseason bans of two to four years and fines stretching into the millions. Coaches could face suspensions of up to one year. -- AP