Sports briefs

TENNIS

Fish now top U.S. player

Mardy Fish is the new No. 1 in the United States, and he's among the final four at the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Fla. Fish claimed the top American men's ranking for the first time Wednesday by reaching the semifinals when he beat No. 6-seeded David Ferrer, 7-5, 6-2. The 29-year-old Fish will climb to at least 11th, a career best, in the next rankings. Andy Roddick will fall from eighth to 14th. Victoria Azarenka beat two-time champion Kim Clijsters, 6-3, 6-3. Clijsters was nursing a right shoulder injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

OSU's Tressel apologizes

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ohio State coach Jim Tressel apologized for letting people down, and acknowledged that some may view him as a cheater in the wake of NCAA violations that resulted in a five-game suspension. Ohio State recommended the suspension for failing to report that his players sold memorabilia and received improper benefits. He was also fined $250,000. Tressel introduced linebackers coach Luke Fickell as his replacement for the games he'll be suspended.

POLICE

Bucs' Talib surrenders

Police in a Dallas suburb say Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in on a warrant accusing him of firing a gun at his sister's boyfriend. Garland police said Talib was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Police say they believe Talib and his mother, Okolo Talib, shot at the man March 21. The man was not injured.

COLLEGE HOOPS

Pride's Evans honored

Hofstra sophomore forward Shante Evans was named honorable-mention All-American by The Associated Press. Evans, who led the Pride in scoring (18.4) and rebounding (11.0), has 1,024 career points and 665 rebounds.

MEDIASNY-Dish stalemate

SNY could disappear from the Dish Network at midnight Thursday, the night before the Mets' opener, if the network and satellite company do not reach a new carriage agreement by then. If SNY's contract with Dish is not renewed, it will join YES and MSG in leaving the service, meaning no major area pro teams will be on it, not counting football which is part of national packages. Both SNY and Dish declined to comment on the negotiations.