Sports briefs
TENNIS
Fish now top U.S. player
Mardy Fish is the new No. 1 in the United States, and he's among the final four at the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Fla. Fish claimed the top American men's ranking for the first time Wednesday by reaching the semifinals when he beat No. 6-seeded David Ferrer, 7-5, 6-2. The 29-year-old Fish will climb to at least 11th, a career best, in the next rankings. Andy Roddick will fall from eighth to 14th. Victoria Azarenka beat two-time champion Kim Clijsters, 6-3, 6-3. Clijsters was nursing a right shoulder injury
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
OSU's Tressel apologizes
Ohio State coach Jim Tressel apologized for letting people down, and acknowledged that some may view him as a cheater in the wake of NCAA violations that resulted in a five-game suspension. Ohio State recommended the suspension for failing to report that his players sold memorabilia and received improper benefits. He was also fined $250,000. Tressel introduced linebackers coach Luke Fickell as his replacement for the games he'll be suspended.
POLICE
Bucs' Talib surrenders
Police in a Dallas suburb say Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib has turned himself in on a warrant accusing him of firing a gun at his sister's boyfriend. Garland police said Talib was released after posting a $25,000 bond. Police say they believe Talib and his mother, Okolo Talib, shot at the man March 21. The man was not injured.
COLLEGE HOOPS
Pride's Evans honored
Hofstra sophomore forward Shante Evans was named honorable-mention All-American by The Associated Press. Evans, who led the Pride in scoring (18.4) and rebounding (11.0), has 1,024 career points and 665 rebounds.
MEDIASNY-Dish stalemate
SNY could disappear from the Dish Network at midnight Thursday, the night before the Mets' opener, if the network and satellite company do not reach a new carriage agreement by then. If SNY's contract with Dish is not renewed, it will join YES and MSG in leaving the service, meaning no major area pro teams will be on it, not counting football which is part of national packages. Both SNY and Dish declined to comment on the negotiations.