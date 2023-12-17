Sports briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clarke, Stephenson-Moore lead SBU

Aaron Clarke had 21 points off the bench and Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored eight in overtime as Stony Brook beat Army, 78-74, at West Point on Sunday.

Clarke shot 5 for 10 (4 for 6 from three-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Seawolves (6-5). Keenan Fitzmorris scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, adding six rebounds. Stephenson-Moore scored 11. Josh Scovens finished with 31 points, seven assists and four steals for the Black Knights (2-9). Army also got 16 points from TJ Small. In addition, Ryan Curry finished with 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ohio State's McCord transferring to Syracuse

Quarterback Kyle McCord, who started every game this season for Ohio State, announced Sunday he is transferring to Syracuse.

McCord passed for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his third season at Ohio Sate, but first as a starter for the seventh-ranked Buckeyes (11-1). He was a four-star recruit out of Philadelphia and a high school teammate of Ohio State All-America receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

McCord is the latest transfer addition for new Syracuse coach Fran Brown. The former Georgia assistant coach has also received transfer commits from former Bulldogs receivers Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes.

Brown is a New Jersey native who previously worked at Temple and Rutgers before spending two seasons with Georgia.

Luton captain suffers cardiac arrest

Luton captain Tom Lockyer was undergoing tests and scans at hospital on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Premier League game, his club said.

Lockyer, who collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery, fell to the ground during Luton's match against Bournemouth on Saturday, which was abandoned.

“While our captain Tom Lockyer remains in hospital following the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch at Bournemouth yesterday, we understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition,” Luton posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.”

The 29-year-old Lockyer received about seven minutes of treatment from medical staff on the field at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

The game was abandoned in the 65th minute, with the score 1-1.

Lockyer is a center back who plays for the Wales national team. Players from both teams called for help after he collapsed.

Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.”

“We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time,” Luton added on Sunday.