Sports briefs: Former Met Trevor Williams agrees to deal with Nationals

MLB

Former Met Williams, Nationals agree

Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals agreed to a two-year contract, giving the rebuilding club a righthanded pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal.

Williams, who will turn 31 in April, was a free agent after playing for the Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances, nine as a starting pitcher.

On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY! 2 for 1 Deal: Buy one Trevor Williams the RHP and also get Trevor Williams the LHH Corner Outfielder! (deal expires at midnight EST).”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

NFL

Ravens likely won’t have QB Jackson

Lamar Jackson missed a third straight day of practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Friday, and coach John Harbaugh conceded that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley likely will start Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Jackson is listed as doubtful on the injury report. “It looks like it’s going to be Tyler on Sunday, yes,” Harbaugh said.

GOLF

Jamieson’s record 63 gives him 3-shot lead

Scott Jamieson carded a course-record 63 and earned a three-shot lead of the Alfred Dunhill championship going into the weekend in Malelane, South Africa. Jamieson made nine birdies in a bogey-free second round at Leopard Creek Country Club.

The Scot hit four successive birdies on the front nine and three straight on the way home to reach 13 under par in the European tour event. Nathan Kimsey (64), fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell (65) and David Ravetto (67) of France are three shots behind.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brown leaving Memphis

Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Brown is stepping down from his role as a special adviser to Memphis coach Penny Hardaway because of ongoing health concerns, the school announced.

“We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery,” Hardaway said, adding that the health issues are not considered serious. Brown, 82, a former Knicks coach, is the only coach to win titles in the NCAA (with Kansas in 1988) and the NBA (Detroit Pistons, 2004).

Stony Brook falls at Bryant

Sherif Kenney’s 21 points and 11 rebounds helped host Bryant defeat Stony Brook, 79-60. Charles Pride added 20 points for the Bulldogs (7-3). Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 21 points for the Seawolves (2-7).

HORSE RACING

Trainer pleads guilty to drugging horses

Trainer Jason Servis, whose horse Maximum Security was the 3-year-old winner at the Kentucky Derby before being disqualified in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal charges involving a widespread scheme to drug horses. The 65-year-old New Jersey-based trainer faces four years in prison. Servis pleaded guilty in connection with his role in the distribution of adulterated and misbranded drugs intendedfor use on horses in his stable. — AP