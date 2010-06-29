Sports briefs

NFLHenry had chronic brain injury

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry suffered from a chronic brain injury that may have influenced his mental state and behavior before he died last winter, West Virginia University researchers said Monday. Henry died in December, a day after he came out of the back of a pickup truck his fiancee was driving near their home in Charlotte, N.C.

New Giant fails physical

Kick returner Chris Davis, who was claimed on waivers last week by the Giants, was waived after he failed his physical. Davis was supposed to help fill a void after veteran returner Domenik Hixon suffered a major knee injury earlier this month.

COLLEGESS. Carolina one win from title

Blake Cooper allowed three hits in eight-plus innings and Bobby Haney drove in a career-high three runs, moving South Carolina within a win of its first national title with a 7-1 victory over UCLA in Game 1 of the College World Series finals in Omaha, Neb. Game 2 is Tuesday night.

TENNIS

Overdose for Capriati

Jennifer Capriati was recovering from an accidental overdose of prescribed medication, a family spokeswoman said. Capriati, 34, once ranked No. 1 in a career sidetracked by personal troubles, was in stable condition at a South Florida hospital.

NHLRecchi coming back

Mark Recchi, 42, signed a one-year contract to return to Boston for a 22nd NHL season, making him the league's oldest active player under contract.

TRACK AND FIELDJamaican star banned

Former Jamaican track star Raymond Stewart, who went on to coach banished American sprinter Jerome Young and other Olympic medalists, has been banned for life for obtaining performance-enhancing drugs for his athletes.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the ban after an arbitration panel determined Stewart bought drugs from Angel Memo Heredia, whose cooperation has been used in investigations of banned coach Trevor Graham and others.

MMAFighter dies from injuries

A mixed martial arts fighter died from brain injuries suffered in his professional debut at the University of South Carolina. The Aiken County coroner said that Michael Kirkham, 30, a lightweight, died from bleeding inside the brain after collapsing following Saturday night's fight. - AP

SOCCER

Fury clinches division

Lorraine Quinn and Rosie DiMartino scored for the host Long Island Fury in a 2-0 win over Millburn (N.J.) at Park Stadium. The win clinches the Central Division for the Fury (7-2).