Sports briefs

SOCCERBarcelona routs Real Madrid

David Villa scored twice as Barcelona routed Real Madrid, 5-0, last night, moving into first place in the Spanish league with its record fifth straight win in the "Clasico" matchup. Goals by Xavi Hernandez in the 10th minute and Pedro Rodriguez in the 18th put the defending Spanish champion ahead 2-0, and Villa doubled the lead in the 54th and 57th minutes. Substitute Jeffren Suarez got the final goal in the 90th in front of 98,255 at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

Schedule for U.S. in Women's World Cup

The United States has drawn North Korea, Colombia and Sweden in group play for next summer's Women's World Cup. The top-ranked Americans were the last team to qualify for the 16-nation tournament, beating Italy in the conclusion of a home-and-home playoff on Saturday. Still, the U.S. is a top seed, as are two-time defending champion Germany, Japan and Brazil. The tournament will be played June 26-July 17 at nine sites in Germany.

College basketballStorm women beat St. Bonaventure

Da'Shena Stevens had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 20 St. John's (6-1) beat host St. Bonaventure, 55-44. The Storm's Centhya Hart and Shenneika Smith each scored 12 points.

GOLFCadillac taking over Doral tournament

Cadillac was announced as the title sponsor of the World Golf Championships at Doral, a PGA Tour event, through at least 2016. General Motors and the PGA are also talking about bringing a PGA event back to the Detroit area. - AP