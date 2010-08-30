Sports briefs

SOCCER

U.S. keeps Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley will remain coach of the U.S. men's soccer team through the 2014 World Cup. U.S. Soccer announced Monday it had agreed to a four-year contract extension with Bradley, whose current deal expires in December. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Bradley is 38-20-8 over the last four years. The Americans reached the second round at the World Cup in South Africa before losing to Ghana.

FOOTBALL

Clarett will play

Former Ohio State star running back Maurice Clarett has signed a one-year contract with the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League. Clarett, 26, spent 31/2 years in prison for having a hidden gun and holding up two people outside a Columbus, Ohio, bar in 2006.

Polamalu's hair insured

Troy Polamalu's hair, which flows out of his helmet nearly 3 feet, has been insured for $1 million by Head and Shoulders, the shampoo brand he endorses. The insurance was obtained through Lloyd's of London, which did not reveal what must be done to Polamalu's hair for anyone to collect on the policy.

HOCKEY

Stempniak stays put

The Phoenix Coyotes have re-signed right wing Lee Stempniak to a two-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Stempniak was traded from Toronto to Arizona at the deadline and scored 14 goals in 18 games. He had 28 goals for the year.

GOLF

PGA to Quail Hollow

Quail Hollow Club in Raleigh, N.C., will host the PGA Championship in 2017, according to a North Carolina government official.- AP