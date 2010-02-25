Sports briefs

GOLFNike waiting for Tiger

Nike will continue to support Tiger Woods even though he has taken an indefinite leave from golf to deal with personal issues. Nike brand president Charlie Denson said Thursday he does not want Woods back on the course until he sorts out his private life.

Villegas shoots 62

Camilo Villegas tied the Phoenix Open first-round record with a 9-under 62 to take a one-shot lead over former Florida teammate Matt Every.

NBACavaliers rout Celtics

LeBron James had 36 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead the Cavaliers to a 108-88 win over the host Celtics . . . The Wizards bought out the contract of center Zydrunas Ilgauskas and waived him.

NFL

Giants tender Cofield

Barry Cofield, the one starter of the nine Giants who will become restricted free agents next week, has received a second-round tender offer from the team. Cofield would have been an unrestricted free agent and eligible for a larger, longer contract with guaranteed money and a signing bonus, but with the CBA expiring next Friday, he'll earn just $1.759 million in 2010 when he signs.

COLLEGE HOOPSBig loss for Purdue

Purdue forward Robbie Hummel, who was averaging 15.7 points, will miss the rest of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the No. 3 Boilermakers' 59-58 win at Minnesota on Wednesday.

Prahalis dishes well

Commack's Samantha Prahalis had 14 assists on a variety of behind-the-back and over-the-head passes to lead host No. 10 Ohio State to a 78-47 victory over Northwestern. - AP