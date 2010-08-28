Sports briefs

TENNIS

Wozniacki wins at New Haven

U.S. Open top seed Caroline Wozniacki won her third consecutive Pilot Pen tennis title in New Haven Saturday, beating Russian Nadia Petrova, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. The win is the second this week for the 20-year-old Wozniacki, who won in Montreal on Monday.

SOCCER

Henry scores first league goal

Thierry Henry scored his first MLS goal for the New York Red Bulls in their 2-0 victory over the visiting San Jose Earthquakes. Henry scored in the 63rd minute. New York's Dane Richards scored in the 46th minute.

BASKETBALL

Durant leads U.S. over Croatia

Kevin Durant scored 14 points for the the United States in its 106-78 victory over Croatia in its opening game in the world championship in Istanbul . . . Timofey Mozgov, a 7-1 center who signed with the Knicks this offseason, scored 13 points in Russia's 75-66 win over Puerto Rico.

GOLF

Shin ties Wie for lead

Michelle Wie shot an even-par 72 to fall into a tie with Jiyai Shin (69) after the third round of the Canadian Women's Open in Winnipeg. - AP