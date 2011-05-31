Sports Briefs

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Car salesman: No special deals for Buckeyes

A day after coach Jim Tressel's forced resignation for lying about Ohio State players receiving improper benefits, the focus shifted to the investigation of star quarterback Terrelle Pryor and his succession of used cars. The salesman who put Pryor behind the wheel of several expensive vehicles said in a sworn affidavit released by Ohio State yesterday that he didn't offer any special deals to Buckeyes players.

"The deals that I did for Ohio State student-athletes were no different than any of the other 10,000-plus deals that I've done for all my other customers," Aaron Kniffin said in the statement.

Tressel's 10-year run as coach ended in disgrace Monday as he was forced to step down for breaking NCAA rules. He knew players received cash and tattoos for autographs, championship rings and equipment and told no one at Ohio State or the NCAA for more than nine months.

Pryor is one of five Buckeyes suspended for the first five games of 2011 for taking money and tattoos from Edward Rife, who pleaded guilty last week to federal drug trafficking and money-laundering charges.

NFL

NFLPA to advise rookies on adjusting

A week after the NFL canceled its annual rookie symposium because of the lockout, the NFL Players Association decided to host its own event to help players adjust to pro football. "The Business of Football: Rookie Edition" will be held June 28-29 in Washington and focus on financial education and preparing players for their impending careers. They are on hold because of the NFL's longest-ever work stoppage, which shows no signs of ending soon. -- BOB GLAUBER

Charge against Haynesworth tossed out

A Virginia judge dismissed a road-rage assault charge against Albert Haynesworth after the Redskins player reached an agreement with the alleged victim.

Leaf recuperating after brain surgery

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was recovering in California after doctors removed a benign tumor from his brain stem last week.

TENNIS

Austrian banned for life on fixing charges

Austria's Daniel Koellerer became the first tennis player banned for life for trying to fix matches. The former Davis Cup player was found guilty of three violations, including "contriving or attempting to contrive the outcome of an event." The violations occurred from October 2009-July 2010, but the Tennis Integrity Unit would not specify the matches. Koellerer, who also was fined $100,000, denied the charges and is considering an appeal.

NHL

Isles sign 2009 fourth-round pick

The Islanders signed 2009 fourth-round pick Casey Cizikas, 20, Tuesday, the last day before they would have lost his rights and Cizikas would have become eligible for the 2011 draft.