Sports in brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke win elevates Coach KNolan Smith scored 22 of his season-high 26 points in the first half, and No. 1 Duke routed North Carolina-Greensboro, 108-62, to give coach Mike Krzyzewski his 880th victory for sole possession of second place on the men's all-time wins list, breaking a tie with Dean Smith. Bob Knight leads with 902 wins. "I congratulate Mike on this milestone victory," Smith said in a statement issued by North Carolina.

Notre Dame upends Georgetown

Tim Abromaitis scored 20 points and Tyrone Nash added 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 15 Notre Dame to a 69-55 home win over No. 9 Georgetown last night in their Big East opener. . . . Scotty Hopson scored 17 points as Tennessee survived another scare from a non-conference opponent to beat Tennessee-Martin, 68-62. Tobias Harris of Dix Hills had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

COLLEGE FOOTBALLFriedgen goes out a winnerMaryland coach Ralph Friedgen is heading into unemployment as a winner. Already the Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year, already the engineer of the second-biggest regular season turnaround in the country, Friedgen ended his 10-year run at his alma mater Wednesday with a 51-20 victory over East Carolina in the Military Bowl. The Terrapins forced four turnovers, and Da'Rel Scott ran for 201 yards. . . . Mikel Leshoure ran for 184 yards and three TDs as Illinois earned its first bowl victory since 1999, beating Baylor, 38-14, in the Texas Bowl at Houston.

NBAGarnett hurt as Celtics lose

Detroit beat visiting Boston, 104-92, as the Celtics played much of the game without Kevin Garnett after he left with a right leg injury after a dunk late in the first quarter. Garnett grimaced as he threw down the dunk, then immediately started limping, favoring his right leg. He made it back to midcourt before intentionally committing a foul to stop the game. The 34-year-old Garnett was taken for X-rays, which did not reveal a fracture . . . Stephen Jackson scored 38 points, D.J. Augustin added 28 and the Charlotte Bobcats moved to 2-0 under interim coach Paul Silas with a 101-92 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers . . . Josh Smith had 22 points as Atlanta beat the Golden State Warriors, 103-93. - AP