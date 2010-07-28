Sports in brief

COURTSIn testimony, Pitino

tells of encounter

A woman accused of demanding millions to stay quiet about a tryst with Rick Pitino initiated the sex by whispering to him and unzipping his pants when he got up to leave an empty restaurant, he testified Wednesday in Louisville.

The Louisville coach's testimony marked the first time he's talked publicly in detail about his July 2003 encounter with Karen Cunagin Sypher, the meeting that led to her trial this week on extortion charges.

Pitino's portrayal of Sypher as the aggressor came after witnesses said she was flirty and persistent when she approached Pitino at the restaurant. "Some unfortunate things happened," Pitino said. "She opened up my pants."

"Did you have sex that night?" Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford asked. "Yes, very briefly," said Pitino.

Sypher is charged with extortion, asking for cash, cars and a house to stay quiet about the sex. She has pleaded not guilty, claiming Pitino sexually assaulted her.

NASCARRoush in plane crash

NASCAR team owner Jack Roush remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition after walking away from a plane crash in Wisconsin on Tuesday night. In a statement, Roush Fenway Racing says Roush is under observation for facial injuries.

SOCCERMaradona responds

Diego Maradona says he was lied to and betrayed by Argentina soccer officials who decided not to renew his contract as coach of the national team. Maradona, whose team was beaten by Germany in a World Cup quarterfinal, said national team director Carlos Bilardo and association president Julio Grondona worked to get rid of him. - AP