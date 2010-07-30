Sports in brief

GOLF

Tseng 4-up in British

Blossoming star Yani Tseng, the 21-year-old from Taiwan, shot her second consecutive 4-under 68 on Friday at Royal Birkdale, taking a four-shot lead after the second round of the Women's British Open. The American duo of Brittany Lincicome and Christie Kerr joined Amy Young of South Korea in second place.

Kerr, the LPGA champions, posted the low round for the tournament with a 5-under 67. Michelle Wie failed to take advantage of an early start time, hitting her first tee shot out of bounds. She ended up shooting a 4-over 76 that left her 10 strokes off the lead.

Overton takes lead

Jeff Overton shot an 8-under 62 to take a four-stroke lead midway through the Greenbrier Classic at White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Overton used wedges on all but one approach shot during a bogey-free round on the Old White course. He was 14 under. Boo Weekley, finally healthy after tearing a labrum in his left shoulder a year ago, was 10 under after a 63. Jimmy Walker (64) and double heart transplant recipient Erik Compton (68) were 9 under.

NFL

Ravens lose CB Foxworth

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Domonique Foxworth will miss the 2010 season with a knee injury, further weakening a secondary already depleted by injuries. Foxworth tore the ACL in his right knee Thursday. - AP